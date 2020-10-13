Local

Fatal Shooting

On-Duty Vermont Police Officer Kills Woman, Himself

A preliminary investigation by state police determined that Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock, 58, of Brookfield, shot and killed Julie Fandino, 51, and then killed himself

ChristmasInThePark-300
TELEMUNDO 40

An on-duty police officer shot a woman and then himself, Vermont State Police said in a statement as they investigate the deaths.

Police were called to a Barre location at around 2:20 p.m. Monday after the landlord of the house noticed a parked police cruiser from the nearby town of Berlin. Responding officers discovered two bodies.

The preliminary investigation determined that part-time Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock, 58, of Brookfield, shot and killed Julie Fandino, 51, who lived in the Barre townhome and then killed himself.

Local

32 mins ago

Message of Unity Replaces Torched Biden-Harris Farm Display

Gillette Stadium 42 mins ago

‘Magic of Lights' Drive-Thru Display to Shine This Holiday Season at Gillette Stadium

Police say they are continuing to investigate the connection between Strock and Fandino.

Strock had worked as an officer with the Berlin Police Department for about 20 years. He also had worked part time as a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fatal ShootingVermontBerlinJeffrey Strock
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us