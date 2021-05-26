On Her Mark: Surfer Bo Stanley On Standing Up Against Body-Shaming in Pro Sports

Surfer Bo Stanley has been surfing since she was five, competing since she was 10. By the time she was 15, she had her sights on going pro.

To qualify for the Women's Championship Tour, she sought a sponsor because surfing is expensive.

"And what the sponsors want is that you can model for them. And in order to model for them, you have to be a sample size and then you're worth getting the financial sponsorship," Stanley says.

The issue, she says, is that she never fit into the sample sizes, so no matter how high she scored in competitions she still couldn't score a sponsor.

At some point, a switch flipped and she decided to stop trying to fit into the sample size and love the body type she was meant to be and, more importantly, spread that message to young girls.

