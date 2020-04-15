Local
Boston

One Boston Day: City Observes Anniversary of Marathon Tragedy While ‘Standing Apart’

The best way to be Boston Strong on One Boston Day is to stay home and continue social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Marty Walsh said.

By Monica Madeja

Boston on Wednesday will mark the seventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, but without in-person events to reflect on the tragedy.

Dubbed One Boston Day, the anniversary is typically marked by gatherings and service projects aimed at honoring the victims of the bombing and reflecting on the city's resiliency in its aftermath.

This year, however, Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging people to stay home and practice social distancing.

"Over the last several years, we’ve done One Boston Day where people have been asked to do acts of kindness for people," Walsh said. “I think the biggest act of kindness that I can pass along to people for tomorrow is that -- stay away from people; physically distance yourself.

"Reach out to someone, call on the phone, check in on people. I think that’s going to be really important.”

Walsh is hosting an online interfaith prayer service at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed on the city's website and local cable access channels.

Because in-person events will not be held this year, Walsh encourages Bostonians to share their reflections on the meaning of One Boston Day on social media, using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.

