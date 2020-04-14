One Boston Day Will Look Different This Year

One Boston Day will take place on April 15, the seventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. But this year, the annual celebration will look different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2015, One Boston Day has been an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Boston community that was demonstrated after the attack in 2013, according to the celebration's website.

This year, Mayor Marty Walsh says the best way for Bostonians to take part in One Boston Day is to stay home.

It’s also the best way to show our gratitude to everyone who is protecting others and keeping our city running during this difficult time. So we are asking you to join us in standing together while staying apart. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 13, 2020

"We won’t be able to host in-person memorials or volunteer projects for One Boston Day this year. But in many ways, the positive impact that people can make this year is bigger than ever. The spirit behind One Boston Day is more important than ever," Walsh wrote in a statement.

Walsh says he will proclaim April 15 as a citywide day of reflection, prayer and unity.

Because in-person events will not be held this year, Walsh encourages Bostonians to share their reflections on the meaning of One Boston Day on social media, using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.