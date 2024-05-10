One charged with murder, 2 others arrested in Leominster stabbing death

A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder and two others are being charged with assault and battery in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in Leominster on Tuesday.

Juan Diaz Contreras, 19, was arrested without incident on Thursday night at his home in Fitchburg after police sought a warrant for his arrest, the Worcester District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Two others were also arrested on warrants as a result of the investigation, including Edgar K. Perez-Tuero, 21, of Gardner, and Christian Joel Santiago, 19, of Leominster.

All three men were expected to be arraigned Friday in Fitchburg District Court.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Leominster police responded to a report of a stabbing outside of the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken by ambulance to Leominster Hospital, where he died.

The victim has been identified by police as Robert Wright Day, 20, of Leominster.

The case remains under investigation by Leominster police, Fitchburg police and state police.