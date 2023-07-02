One child dead, several injured in Vermont crash

A boy has died after a vehicle accident in Windham County, Vermont on Saturday.

Vermont State Police says they responded to an ATV crash on Lost Mile Road in Newfane at approximately 7 p.m.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Matthew Conlon, from Pepperell, Massachusetts was driving a crossover utility vehicle with another adult and five children.

Conlon lost control of the vehicle on a curve, causing the UTV to overturn, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Several passengers had minor injuries and a 7 year old boy was transported to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities say they don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.