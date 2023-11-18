One dead, 2 others hurt in NH crash

One person was killed and two others hurt after investigators say a driver ran a stop sign in Rindge, New Hampshire Friday night.

Rindge police said a Subaru Legacy failed to stop at a stop sign at Cathedral Road and Route 119, hitting a GMC Sierra. The two people in the GMC had to be pulled from the car with the Jaws of Life. One of them did not survive. The second was taken to UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester in critical condition.

The driver of the Subaru was also taken to UMASS Memorial Medical Center for head and facial injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. None of the people involved have been publicly identified at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Nick Lavoie at (603) 899-5009 ext. 31 or Chief Rachel D. Malynowski at ext. 15.