One dead after fire in Bethlehem, New Hampshire

One person is dead after a fire ravaged through a home in Bethlehem, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Bethlehem Fire say they responded to 3457 Main St. in at approximately 10:23 p.m.

Authorities say that when they arrived, they saw significant fire and smoke on the first and second story of the single family home.

Once firefighters reached the inside of the home, they found a person determined to be deceased, according to the Fire Department.

The victim is yet to be identified.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call he NH State Fire Marshal’s Office

at (603) 223-4289