Webster

One dead after house fire in Webster

One person died when fire broke out at a home on South Point Road Saturday night

By Thea DiGiammerino

Spectrum News

A person has died after a fire at a multi-family home in Webster, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

The State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed one person, identified only as male, died when fire broke out at the home on South Point Road Saturday around 10 p.m. Six people were living in the home, according to officials.

The other residents have been displaced.

The fire remains under investigation. More details were not immediately available.

