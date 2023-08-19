One dead after single car crash in Maine

One man is dead after a single car crash in Franklin, Maine early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of an upside down vehicle in the area of 45 West Franklin Road.

The driver appeared to be unconscious and seriously hurt, police say.

According to authorities, 61-year-old John Emerson, of Franklin, was found dead when they arrived.

The investigation indicated that he had struck a large rock which resulted in the car being overturned.