One dead after single car crash in Maine

By Irvin Rodriguez

One man is dead after a single car crash in Franklin, Maine early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of an upside down vehicle in the area of 45 West Franklin Road.

The driver appeared to be unconscious and seriously hurt, police say.

According to authorities, 61-year-old John Emerson, of Franklin, was found dead when they arrived.

The investigation indicated that he had struck a large rock which resulted in the car being overturned.

