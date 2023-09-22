One dead after two vehicle crash in Maine

One man is dead and another man is injured after a two car crash in North Waterboro, Maine on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to 1068 Sokokis Trail at around 10:32 a.m.

Police say a a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the center line and struck a 2013 GMC Pickup truck.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 35-year-old Joshua Gochie of Limerick and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Alex Martin and was transported to Southern Maine Healthcare-Biddeford with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.