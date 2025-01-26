One dead, another seriously injured in house fire in Deering, NH

One person is dead and a second person was seriously injured in a house fire in Deering, New Hampshire, on Saturday night.

Deering Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire with multiple people trapped at a single-family home on Hart Farm Road in Deering around 9:19 p.m. Saturday, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. Officers from the Hillsboro Police Department were first on scene and encountered heavy flames coming from the house.

Additional assistance was requested, and firefighters from a dozen neighboring communities responded. The fire was brought under control around 11:46 p.m.

With the assistance of a state police K9, one victim was located dead inside the home. A man who was trapped on the second floor when the fire started was assisted out of the home by a neighbor and taken to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to a Boston hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted by the chief medical examiner's office to verify the identity of the person who died in the fire and confirm their cause and manner of death.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by fire officials. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call 603-223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.