1 Dead From Rollover Crash in Weymouth: Police

A car rolled over off the highway and caught fire in Weymouth, killing the driver inside early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 3 Southbound, south of exit 16 in Weymouth. Police were called to the scene around 2:14 a.m.

The victim was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger, which drove off the left side of the roadway and rolled into the median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.