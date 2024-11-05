One dead following fire in Raymond, NH

One person is dead following a fire in Raymond, New Hampshire, on Monday night.

The Raymond Fire Department was called to an address on Hummingbird Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from a window and door on the driveway side of the single-family manufactured home. Once firefighters entered the home and started working to extinguish the fire, they found a person dead inside.

The victim was later identified as 61-year-old Lisel Kershaw, who lived in the home.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined that the cause of Kershaw's death was smoke inhalation and the manner of death was accidental.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing, officials said.

No further details were released.