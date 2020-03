Authorities responded after police said a pedestrian was fatally struck on Interstate 95 in Providence, Rhode Island early Thursday, WJAR reported.

The collision on I-95 north, which occurred at about 5 a.m., reportedly snarled traffic for hours.

The medical examiner's officer responded to the scene, WJAR said.

Residual delays remained even after all lanes reopened just before 7 a.m., WJAR reported.

The victim's name was not immediately released.