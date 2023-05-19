One Dead in Tractor-Trailer Crash on Route 7 in Vermont

One man is dead after crashing into a tractor-trailer in the area of route 7 in Ferrisburgh, Vermont on Friday morning.

Police say a man driving a Subaru Impreza was traveling south on Ethan Allen Highway when it entered the northbound lane and crashed head-on with the tractor trailer, according to WPTZ.

The Impreza then caught fire and it spread to the tractor-trailer, which was transporting empty kegs, according to authorities.

Ethan Allen Highway was closed for more than 8 hours but has since been reopened.

No details on the drivers have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call 802-388-4919.