One dead, one hurt after crash in Hyannis

A man is dead after a crash in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Barnstable police said the driver, identified as a 53-year-old man from Hyannis, was involved in a crash on Bearses Way around 1:45 p.m. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he died. A second driver, identified as a 58-year-old man from Plymouth, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple vehicles were off the road when emergency crews arrived, including one that had crashed into a fire hydrant then hit a tree near the side of the road, according to police.

A third driver, who hit debris in the road after the initial crash, was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

