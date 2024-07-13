1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery NH crash between truck, pickup truck

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash between a truck and a pickup truck in Conway, New Hampshire, on Friday.

New Hampshire State Police said they responded to a report of a crash on East Main Street at around 3:57 p.m.. Officers found that tractor-trailer had collided with a pickup truck when they arrived.

According to police, the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The police investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound when it crossed the line and struck the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police say. The driver of the tractor was treated for minor injuries.