One dead, two injured in Woburn crash

Skyranger flew over the scene of the deadly crash at the corner of Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue on Friday night.

By Mary Markos

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Police say a pickup truck crashed into a car before jumping the curb and hitting two transformers. This cut out the power to the area just before 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital.

One passenger in the pickup truck was also brought to Lahey Hospital and another was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The driver was the only person in the other car and is expected to be ok, according to police.

"All of a sudden the power went out. We live in the building here, we came down and it was a scene out of a movie. There was debris all over the place. You see what the truck did." said Glen Green.

"It's a sad scene and tonight was the worst we've ever seen", he added.

Neighbors say speed is a major concern in the area

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

