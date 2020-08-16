Local

Vermont

1 Man Dead in VT Motorcycle Crash

The man, who was 49 years old, went off the road on Route 2 in Middlesex, Vermont

By Alec Greaney

police car siren
Shutterstock

A 49-year-old man died from a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday evening along Route 2 in Middlesex, Vermont, authorities said.

State police responded to a report of the single-vehicle crash at 7:22 p.m., where they found the man ⁠— identified as Paul Lavalley of Northfield ⁠— dead at the scene.

Lavalley had been travelling south along Route 2, the Vermont Department of Public Safety said, when he went off the road and struck the embankment of a driveway, throwing him from the vehicle.

Local

ranked-choice voting 42 mins ago

Not Enough Signatures for Ranked-Choice Referendum, Maine Official Reaffirms

new haven 2 hours ago

1 Dead, 5 Hospitalized After Shooting in New Haven, Conn.

His speed at the time of the crash was unknown.

This article tagged under:

Vermontfatal crashMiddlesex Vermont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us