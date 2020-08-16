A 49-year-old man died from a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday evening along Route 2 in Middlesex, Vermont, authorities said.

State police responded to a report of the single-vehicle crash at 7:22 p.m., where they found the man ⁠— identified as Paul Lavalley of Northfield ⁠— dead at the scene.

Lavalley had been travelling south along Route 2, the Vermont Department of Public Safety said, when he went off the road and struck the embankment of a driveway, throwing him from the vehicle.

His speed at the time of the crash was unknown.