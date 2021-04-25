One Man Killed in RI Crash Involving Motorcycle, Pickup

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck has left one dead in Rhode Island

The incident occurred Saturday night in Westerly. Westerly Police say the driver of the motorcycle died after receiving serious injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital.

Authorities identified him on Saturday as Angelo Pascuzzi, a 60-year-old resident of Westerly and New Britain, Connecticut.

A woman who was also riding on the motorcycle was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. Police say she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.