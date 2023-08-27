One minor dead, three injured in Maine crash

A teenager died and three other people were injured after a car crash in St. Albans, Maine on Friday.

According to News Center Maine, 18-year-old Ethan Milliken, of Dexter, was driving a pickup truck when he lost control, drove off the road and struck a tree on Dudley Brook Road.

Authorities said, three minors were in the truck with Milliken, one in the cab and two other in the bed of the truck when the crash happened.

One of the minors in the cab was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according the police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The other people involved in the crash were also taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police say.

"Once the investigation is completed, it will be reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office," according to authorities.

The identities of the other people involved have not been revealed.