one night only

One Night Only: Watch live

Join NBC10 Boston's Colton Bradford, Marlo Thomas and Kelly Clarkson as they show you why St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital is like no other in the fight against pediatric cancer

By Staff Reports

Join us for One Night Only, a special night celebrating the lifechanging, lifesaving work done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Hear inspiring stories from survivors and those who dedicate their lives to saving our most vulnerable patients – kids with cancer. Plus, a special performance from Kelly Clarkson. Come watch, feel, enjoy and donate, all to help St. Jude.

Watch the livestream in the video player above at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

