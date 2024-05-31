One of the last remaining IHOP locations on the South Shore has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that one of a handful of pancake house locations in the Greater Boston area was slated to be torn down to make room for new development, and now we have learned that it has shuttered.

According to a source, IHOP in Quincy has closed and is being cleared out, though the website for the chain continues to have the location up. The closure of the Parkingway restaurant means that the only remaining locations on the South Shore are in Braintree an Plymouth, with a handful of other locations being found elsewhere in the Greater Boston area.

The address for the now-closed IHOP in Quincy was 115 Parkingway, Quincy, MA, 02169. The website for the chain is at https://restaurants.ihop.com/

