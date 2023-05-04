One Person Dead After Authorities Find Submerged Vehicle in Rhode Island

Authorities have found a vehicle that was submerged near Bold Point Park in East Providence, Rhode Island.

East Providence Police confirmed one person dead, according to WJAR.

According to police, they responded to a call at around 5 a.m. for a vehicle submerged in the park that was found by crews three hours later.

Authorities said currents impacted the search.

Police said witnesses saw the submerged vehicle and pointed it out to authorities.

Crews confirmed the body was recovered from the vehicle at around noon and will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The person has not been identified at this moment.