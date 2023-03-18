One Person Dead After Being Hit by Amtrak Train in Vermont

One person is dead after being hit by an Amtrak passenger train in Vermont on Friday night, according to reports from WPTZ.

Authorities say a person was hit by a northbound train at around 7:55 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the victim was found dead on the railroad tracks.

Passenger and crew were not injured in the incident.

The name of the victim has not been revealed. The incident is under investigation.