Local

Vermont

One Person Dead After Being Hit by Amtrak Train in Vermont

Authorities say a person was hit by a northbound train at around 7:55 p.m. on Friday.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One person is dead after being hit by an Amtrak passenger train in Vermont on Friday night, according to reports from WPTZ.

Authorities say a person was hit by a northbound train at around 7:55 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the victim was found dead on the railroad tracks.

Passenger and crew were not injured in the incident.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The name of the victim has not been revealed. The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us