One Person Dead, Another Suffers Serious Burns After Coventry Fire

One person has died and another person has serious burns after a fire in Coventry late Sunday night.

Crews were called to a home on Main Street around 11:55 p.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a man outside of the home with serious burns. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters then made entry into the home and found a woman. She was removed from the home and life saving measures were performed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity while they notify her next of kin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

