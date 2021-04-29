One Person Dead, Four Seriously Injured in Lawrence Crash

One person is dead and four others are in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Lawrence, Massachusetts Thursday morning.

The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street around 12:23 a.m., according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Four people were taken to Lawrence General Hospital. One person was pronounced dead on scene. Lawrence police, firefighters, paramedics and EMT responded to the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. The incident is being investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police and District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.