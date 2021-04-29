Local

fatal car crash

One Person Dead, Four Seriously Injured in Lawrence Crash

Four people were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and one person was pronounced dead on scene of the car crash shortly after midnight Thursday

By Mary Markos

One person is dead and four others are in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Lawrence, Massachusetts Thursday morning.

The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street around 12:23 a.m., according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Four people were taken to Lawrence General Hospital. One person was pronounced dead on scene. Lawrence police, firefighters, paramedics and EMT responded to the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. The incident is being investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police and District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

