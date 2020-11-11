One Person Dead in Douglas House Fire

A person died in a heavy house fire in Douglas just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to officials.

"There's a lot of brush in front of the building and around back," Douglas Fire Chief Kent Vinson said. "There was a heavy amount of fire on the back side of the building with limited crews on arrival. Within five, six minutes we had a couple of engine companies here and mutual aid on the way."

A 911 call came in around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday about the fire in the two and-a-half story building.

Fire departments from multiple nearby towns were on scene to help knock down the flames. No firefighters were injured. The three-alarm fire remains under investigation.

The victim's name was withheld. No further information was immediately available.