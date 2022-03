One person has died after a fire broke out overnight in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out at 63 Wilmont Street and was extinguished by 4 a.m. Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. There was one confirmed fatality, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

No further information was immediately available.

