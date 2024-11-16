One person hospitalized after fire in Lexington building

One person was hospitalized and seven people were displaced after a fire in Lexington, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Lexington Fire say they responded to a report of a fire in a three family building at around 12:09 a.m.

According to authorities the fire was contained do the room it started in.

The person occupying the unit was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown.

Seven people displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was initially reported to be because of a candle that was knocked over but it is under investigation.