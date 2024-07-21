One person injured after Cranston restaurant shooting

A man was injured after a shooting at a Cranston, Rhode Island restaurant on Saturday night.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, police said to WJAR.

According to reports, the shooting occurred with a large police presence near the restaurant for an annual St.Mary's feast at 39 West Restaurant & Lounge.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident.

According to authorities, they are looking for a second person involved with the shooting.

39 West will be closed Sunday as the investigation contines,

