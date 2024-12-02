One person injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-295 in Freeport, Maine

One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Freeport, Maine, on Monday morning.

Maine State Police said they responded to the crash involving a Volkswagen and a Toyota on I-295 south shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The Toyota was going from the right lane to the left and struck the Volkswagen, causing the Volkswagen to go to the left and strike the guardrail. The Toyota rolled onto its roof, coming to a rest in the middle of the highway.

The driver of the Toyota was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland and is expected to survive. The driver of the Volkswagen had a minor complaint of pain but declined transport.

Other than a brief stoppage, traffic was able to get by the scene using the third, merging lane from the Exit 22 on ramp.

State police were assisted at the crash scene by Freeport police and fire, the Maine Department of Transportation and a local towing company.