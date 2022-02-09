Local

fire

Two People Injured in Peabody House Fire

Five people were in the house when the fire broke out on Ellsworth Road in Peabody

By Staff Reports

Two people are in the hospital after a home went up in flames in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Five people were in the house when the fire broke out at 60 Ellsworth Road early Wednesday morning. One person was rushed via MedFlight to a Boston hospital while the second person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.

The Peabody Fire Department was called to the structure fire around 2:45 a.m. The scene was still active early Wednesday morning. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

firePeabodymedflightPeabody fire department
