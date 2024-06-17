One person killed, another injured in overnight fire in Goffstown, NH

One person died and another was injured in a fire in Goffstown, New Hampshire, overnight.

The fire was reported around 12:18 a.m. Monday on Sonny Avenue in Goffstown, authorities said. One person died and another person was hospitalized.

Authorities said they received initial reports indicating that there was smoke in the home and a victim was trapped on the second floor.

When Goffstown firefighters arrived, the trapped victim was calling to them from a second-story window. Smoke was pouring from the building and flames were visible on the first floor.

When firefighters entered the building, they said they found a person inside. The person was removed from the home and resuscitation attempts were made, but they were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will be conducted at the state medical examiner's office on Tuesday.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.