Massachusetts

One person killed in crash on I-495 in Middleborough

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

Getty Images

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

State police said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on I-495 north. They said the crash involved multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

The name of the crash victim has not been released.

State police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

I-495 north in Middleborough has been shut down for the duration of the investigation, with traffic being diverted of the highway at Route 105.

More Massachusetts news

Weather 2 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms hit western Mass., northern Conn.

Wayland 2 hours ago

Construction worker airlifted after being hit in Wayland

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us