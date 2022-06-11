One Person Killed in Dorchester Crash Overnight

A passenger was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the reported car crash near Washington and Tremlett Streets just after 2 a.m. Saturday and found one car on scene with extensive damage.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger's name has not been released.

The Boston police homicide unit and fatal accident reconstruction unit remained on scene to investigate. More than one car was involved, but it was not immediately clear if the other cars were parked or being driven.

No other victims were taken to the hospital. No further information was immediately available.