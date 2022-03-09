Police ID Man Killed in Milton Crash; 2 Others Badly Injured

One person was killed and another remains in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Milton, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the scene of the crash on Blue Hill Avenue around 6:08 p.m. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and an Ifiniti Q50 sedan.

Three people were taken to the hospital, the Milton Fire Department said Tuesday night.

The driver of the Silverado, Michael McGrath, 56, of Milton, was killed in the crash, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. A child who was inside that vehicle is at an area hospital recovering from major surgery overnight.

The other car was driven by Manuel Afonseca, 40, of Boston. He remains in critical condition at Boston Medical Center, the district attorney's office said..

The crash remains under investigation by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Milton police.

No further information was immediately available.