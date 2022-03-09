Local

milton

Police ID Man Killed in Milton Crash; 2 Others Badly Injured

Two other people were badly injured in the collision

By Staff Reports

One person was killed and another remains in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Milton, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the scene of the crash on Blue Hill Avenue around 6:08 p.m. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and an Ifiniti Q50 sedan.

Three people were taken to the hospital, the Milton Fire Department said Tuesday night.

The driver of the Silverado, Michael McGrath, 56, of Milton, was killed in the crash, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. A child who was inside that vehicle is at an area hospital recovering from major surgery overnight.

The other car was driven by Manuel Afonseca, 40, of Boston. He remains in critical condition at Boston Medical Center, the district attorney's office said..

The crash remains under investigation by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Milton police.

No further information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Trooper Tamar Bucci Funeral Services

tamar bucci 9 hours ago

Massachusetts State Trooper Killed in Crash to Be Laid to Rest Wednesday

Massachusetts State Police Mar 5

Law Enforcement, Mass. Residents Line Procession Route for State Trooper Killed in Crash

This article tagged under:

miltonPOLICEcar crashinvestigationfatal car crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us