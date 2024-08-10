Massachusetts

One person killed in Route 24 crash

Massachusetts State Police haven't identified the person who died

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A person is dead after a crash on Route 24 near the Berkley/Taunton town line.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to the fatal crash on Route 24 north in Taunton Friday night.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports the crash happened right near Exit 17, where there was a white van in the woods off the roadway.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash, or information on who died.

