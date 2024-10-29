One person rescued from house fire in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood

One person was rescued from a house fire in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Hyde Park Avenue, according to fire officials.

Smoke was showing upon arrival, and firefighters went in and removed one person from the second floor. That person was taken to a local hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

Video from the scene showed multiple engines and other emergency vehicles at the scene, and some of the home's windows had been broken.

Five adults and three children were displaced by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.