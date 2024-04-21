One person rescued from Somerville house fire

A person had to be rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out late Saturday night at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The Somerville Firefighters Union says a 911 call was made around 10 p.m. reporting the fire near a construction site on Dover Street. Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire at the back of a large, three-story home.

Firefighters from Cambridge, Boston, Medford and Arlington were called in to assist with the blaze.

A fire captain and three other firefighters discovered a disoriented resident on the third floor, the union said. The victim was brought to safety by a ladder crew and taken to a local hospital. There was no update on their condition.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fire officials did not say what caused the fire, or how much damage it caused.