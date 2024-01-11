One person taken to hospital after car pulled from water in New Hampshire

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

One person was rushed to the hospital after emergency crews pulled a car from the water in South Hampton, New Hampshire Thursday night.

Footage from the scene at a bridge on Hilldale Avenue showed multiple emergency vehicles and first responders, including divers in the water. Police on scene say one person was taken to the hospital - their condition was not released.

It was not immediately clear how the car wound up in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

