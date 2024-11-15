One week of North Shore teacher strikes and still no deal. When could it end?

Teachers on the North Shore of Massachusetts are back on the picket line, and students are out of school for another day.

Friday officially marks one week of striking in two school districts, and there's no deal in sight.

For those two districts -- Beverly and Gloucester -- talks are moving slowly. In Marblehead, Friday marks day four of their educators striking, and although they also aren't close to reaching a deal, they did receive some good news on Thursday.

The Marblehead superintendent lifted a pause he had placed on extracurricular activities, a pause he put in place minutes after the teachers decided to go on strike. That now means the school's football team can play in their playoff game Friday night against Grafton. And the robotics team, cheerleaders, cross country team and art performers can all compete and participate in their events this weekend.

But the Marblehead teachers were also told Thursday that they now have to pay fines, just like Beverly and Gloucester. It's a $50,000 fine plus an additional $10,000 for every day they continue this strike for better pay, better benefits, paid leave and paraprofessional support.

"This (school) committee has no interest in the stories of our members and the learning conditions of our students," said Jonathan Heller, co-president of the Marblehead Teachers Association. "When will enough be enough?"

The Marblehead Teachers Union is scheduled to hold a joint rally at 1 p.m. Friday at Salem State University, where staff at the school will join them in support.