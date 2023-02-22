Local

Lynn

Ongoing Police Investigation in Lynn

By Matt Fortin

Police investigating in Lynn, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

There was a police investigation underway overnight in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Police officers in the North Shore community were seen on Memorial Park Avenue during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Apparent bullet holes could be seen in a car on the scene.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Lynn Police Department to learn more about the investigation, and is waiting for additional details.

