Online Tool Aims to Make Maine's Vaccine Rollout More Efficient

Maine plans an online registry for COVID-19 vaccinations as the state prepares for the next phase of the rollout.

The online tool, to be released later, aims to reduce lines and cut the risk of exposure by people getting the vaccine, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The system would also speed the process by allowing people to fill out paperwork in advance, he said.

Maine wouldn't be the first to do so. Some states such as New Jersey already allow people to preregister for a vaccination. As of Tuesday, 35,536 people in Maine had received at least the first dose of vaccine.