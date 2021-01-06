Local

vaccine rollout

Online Tool Aims to Make Maine's Vaccine Rollout More Efficient

The online registry will aim to reduce lines and cut the risk of exposure by people getting the vaccine, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images

Maine plans an online registry for COVID-19 vaccinations as the state prepares for the next phase of the rollout.

The online tool, to be released later, aims to reduce lines and cut the risk of exposure by people getting the vaccine, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The system would also speed the process by allowing people to fill out paperwork in advance, he said.

Maine wouldn't be the first to do so. Some states such as New Jersey already allow people to preregister for a vaccination. As of Tuesday, 35,536 people in Maine had received at least the first dose of vaccine.

More on the Coronavirus in Maine

coronavirus Jan 5

‘Efficient Process': Relatively High Percentage of Mainers Have Received Vaccine

Curfew Dec 31, 2020

Early Curfew in Maine Means No New Year's Boost to Maine Businesses

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

vaccine rolloutCOVID-19Maineonline tool
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us