‘Only Going to Get Worse': Long Waits at Mass. Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Surge

Massachusetts hospitals are overcrowded in the midst of another COVID-19 surge. Patients are waiting for hours to be seen in emergency rooms and days for hospital beds. And Boston doctors expect things will only get worse.

"Our health care system is challenged," Boston Medical Center's Dr. Jon Santiago said. "It was challenging before COVID, but particularly in this pandemic and with this new surge.”

Santiago, a Massachusetts state representative and an emergency room physician, blamed the overload on several issues including staff shortages, rising coronavirus cases and prolonged treatment that has compounded throughout the pandemic.

“We are in a crunch for beds at the smaller hospitals but at the larger hospitals as well," Santaigo said. “You go to any emergency department across the Commonwealth, you will find beds in the ER, you will find people who are boarding -- that is waiting for a room to open up -- particularly in psychiatric cases."

Massachusetts is currently seeing one of the worst spikes in coronavirus cases in the country. The delta variant has propelled a surge in COVID cases after Thanksgiving while the highly mutated omicron variant's impact remains to be seen as it gains a foothold in the Bay State.

The omicron variant was first detected in Massachusetts earlier this month. Many important questions about the highly mutated variant remain unanswered, but the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the new strain could change the course of the pandemic.

Boston doctors told NBC10 Boston that they're already feeling the impact of the surge during the weekly "COVID Q&A" series. Hospitals have seen a nearly 134% increase in COVID-19 admissions over the past month and about a 50% rise in just the past two weeks. About 93% of the state’s medical surgical beds are full and 87% of ICU beds are full.

Santiago said he expects the situation will only get worse.

"The concern is that going into the winter, with an uptick in the omicron variant and delta still very present, and an increase in flu and patients who are now attempting to get the care they should have gotten, or tried to get maybe months or years ago but for whatever reason didn’t, you have a problem," Santiago said. "That has only been worsening over the past couple of weeks and my guess is that it’s only going to get worse before it gets any better.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has taken steps to address the overcrowding of hospitals by requiring providers with limited available bed capacity to pause non-urgent procedures.

Massachusetts isn't the only state experiencing a surge in cases and hospitalizations, it's been happening across New England in recent weeks. The governors of Maine and New Hampshire announced earlier this week that they are activating the National Guard to help expand capacity at hospitals in their states.

Asked about those announcements Thursday, Baker said he is trying to determine if the Massachusetts National Guard could be called upon without causing more disruption among the health care workforce.

"I don't want to take people who are citizen soldiers, who are part of the guard, who currently work in many of these hospital positions," Baker said. "If there's a way that we can bring the Guard in and involve the Guard as an ancillary and supportive group to support what's going on in the health care system, we'll certainly pursue that and try and put it in place."

State House News Service contributed to this report.