Opening Day 2021: Red Sox, Fans Return to Fenway

Opening Day brings the Red Sox and their fans back to Boston's Fenway Park Thursday for the first time since the fall of 2019.

"Having fans back, hearing that crowd, hearing people cheer - that’s going to be fantastic," Red Sox executive Sara McKenna said.

The Red Sox will present their Opening Day ceremonies before the commencement of their 121st home season, and their 110th at Fenway Park starting at approximately 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Fans attending the game are asked to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. The club plays the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m.

Fenway Park gates open two hours before the game for all fans on Opening Day, at 12:10 p.m., and one-and-a-half hours for all other regular season games.

The Red Sox will welcome over 100 healthcare heroes to the ballpark for Opening Day. Through a partnership with Dell Technologies, 10,000 tickets will be distributed to healthcare workers throughout the 2021 season.

The Red Sox say they’re ready to play ball and keep everyone safe. Fenway’s capacity is capped at 12-percent, or a little more than 4,500 people. Seating will be in pods of two, four and six.

The team has partnerships with three companies to help maintain Fenway Park’s health and safety standards, including Lysol for disinfectant and cleaning supplies; Surfacide for UV-C technology UV technology that kills 99.99% of dangerous pathogens on hard surfaces; and Airocide for air purification that uses bioconversion technology developed by NASA to eliminate harmful, airborne particulates such as bacteria, mold and viruses.

Ticketing will take place online and through the MLB's Ballpark app. Plexiglass and hand sanitizers are in place. Concession stands will be open for cash purchases. But fans are encouraged to pay for beer and hot dogs electronically.

More than 30,000 seats in the ball park have been zip-tied shut to keep people out of them and away from each other. Bags are prohibited.

The Red Sox say if you’re coming to ballpark, be patient and make sure you give yourself plenty of time. You’ll have to take a health survey before getting into Fenway.