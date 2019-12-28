Operator Killed in Middleborough ATV Crash

One person is dead following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Middleborough, Massachusetts on Saturday.

According to police, the ATV crashed and submerged into a cranberry bog off of Stone Street around 12:40a.m. The operator of the side-by-side type ATV -- a 49-year-old man from Middleborough -- was still inside.

The operator was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the victim but say he was the only person in the ATV.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.