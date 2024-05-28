Orange Line service suspensions Tuesday through June 6

There will be service suspensions along the Orange Line starting Tuesday through next Thursday, and the MBTA recommends riders plan for extra travel time.

Service will be suspended daily between Wellington and Back Bay stations from May 28 - June 6, the MBTA said. During this time, there will be free shuttle buses making stops at all stations between Wellington and North Station.

Commuters are strongly encouraged to use the Green Line, which will have increased service during the Orange Line suspensions to accommodate high ridership. Riders are also encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for stops to and from Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.

The agency said it understands these service changes affect riders' daily travels, thanking riders for their patience. Transit ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to help anyone who needs it.

Here is more information on alternate travel options during the Orange Line service suspension:

Shuttles are available between Wellington and North Station. Wellington Southbound: Welling Station Busway Assembly Northbound: 300 Grand Union Blvd (Grand Union Blvd @ Foley St) Southbound: Grand Union Blvd @ Foley St Sullivan Square Northbound: Sullivan Station Upper Busway Southbound: Sullivan Station Upper Busway Community College Northbound: New Rutherford Ave @ Austin St Southbound: New Rutherford Ave @ Austin St North Station Northbound: 100 Haverhill St (Haverhill St @ Causeway St)

For downtown service near Back Bay, riders can use the Green Line between North Station and Copley (a five-minute walk from Back Bay).

There will be free fares at Wellington, North Station, and Copley (inbound only) with the fare gates open.

Riders commuting via the Haverhill Line will be rerouted via the Wildcat Line on weekdays 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. There will be no inbound service to North Wilmington station on the Haverhill Line. There will be fare-free service to and from Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station. Regular fares should be purchased beyond Oak Grove.

Riders may take the 137 bus route between Reading and Oak Grove. This route will be free.

According to the MBTA, this service change is in place as part of its track improvement program, which will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the lines while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more. This service change is also in place to support MassDOT’s Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge Superstructure Replacements project, which will replace the two deteriorated bridge superstructures and improve bicycle, pedestrian, and transit facilities.

Once the work is finished, riders should experience a safer and more reliable trip with fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues, or power problems, the MBTA said.