Orange Line Train Disabled, Smoke Seen Rising From Tracks

Bus shuttles are operating between Oak Grove and Community College in the meantime, the MBTA said, and commuters should expect delays of up to 15 minutes

By Mary Markos

A disabled Orange Line train was emitting smoke on the bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning, leaving passengers to walk across the tracks on foot, video footage shows.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., smoke was coming from the head car of the southbound train approaching Assembly Station. The MBTA didn't say what caused the issue, only that it was disabled due "a mechanical problem."

Power was turned off between Wellington and Assembly, the MBTA said in a statement. The Somerville Fire Department was on scene. 

All passengers exited the train. A passenger posted photos and videos of the smoke coming from the tracks on Twitter as well as passengers walking along the tracks.

Bus shuttles are operating between Oak Grove and Community College in the meantime, the MBTA said. Commuters should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations, according to the MBTA.

No further information was immediately available.

